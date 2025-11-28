Lionel Messi confirms Hyderabad tour 2025: Check ticket prices

Given Messi's global fan base and limited seating capacity, fans are rushing to grab their passes, if you're a Messi supporter, this is your moment, book before they're gone

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 28th November 2025 3:41 pm IST
Messi
GOAT India tour 2025

Hyderabad is gearing up for one of the most iconic sporting moments in its history as Lionel Messi, the man millions call the GOAT of football, is officially coming to the city next month. With just one post on Instagram saying “See you soon India!” Messi has sent a wave of excitement across the nation, particularly in the south.

This marks Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, and expectations are sky-high.

Hyderabad Added to the GOAT Tour 

Initially, the India tour was set for Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi, but organisers surprised fans by adding Hyderabad as a special stop. Ahmedabad and Kerala were earlier in consideration, but cancellations opened a window and Hyderabad grabbed the opportunity.

Messi Hyderabad Tickets 

Tickets for the Hyderabad leg are live now and selling out quickly!

Exclusive Booking Platform: District App

Ticket Prices

  • Starting at: Rs. 1,250
  • Highest category: Rs. 13,500

Event Date & Venue in Hyderabad

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Date: Saturday, 13 December

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

What’s Happening at the Hyderabad Event?

The Hyderabad chapter of the GOAT Tour promises an unforgettable mix of sports, entertainment and celebration. Fans can expect:

  •  A short exhibition match
  •  Football clinic for youth
  •  A musical tribute
  •  A felicitation ceremony honouring the legend
  •  Fan interactions & unforgettable moments

Given Messi’s global fan base and limited seating capacity, fans are rushing to grab their passes. If you’re a Messi supporter, this is your moment, book before they’re gone!

