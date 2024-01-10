Rs 11L reward for ‘cutting off’ Asaduddin Owaisi’s tongue: Hindu Sena

Hyderabad: The Hindu Sena on Monday, January 8 announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for “cutting off” the tongue of All India Majlis E Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of spurring religious tensions.

The Hindu Sena of Gujarat accused Asaduddin Owaisi of attempting to spur religious disharmony with his statements on the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Gurarat President Prateek Bhatt, while abusing Owaisi, terming him Hyderabad’s dog, stated that the order to “rebuild Ram Temple” was given by the Supreme Court. He accused Owaisi of disrespecting the Constitution and creating tension between the two communities by giving “inflammatory speeches against Sanatan Hindus.”

The Hindu Sena in Delhi has also lodged a complaint against Owaisi alleging that his speech was inflammatory.

Hindu Sena in Gujarat's Jamnagar announced Rs 11 lakh reward for cutting off the tongue of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling Hyderabad MP 'dog'. pic.twitter.com/pVvoBEi8Am — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) January 9, 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi asks Muslims to keep mosques inhabited

As the inauguration of the Ram Temple is nearing, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the BJP-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

At an event in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, with reference to Babri Masjid, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore.

“Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don’t you have pain in your hearts ?,” said Owaisi.

AIMIM chief further stated that young Muslims have to remain alert and united.

“Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing,” Owaisi added.

VHP warns Owaisi

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Tuesday warned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comment that “Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don’t you have pain in your hearts?.”

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said that the way he (Owaisi) repeatedly criticizes the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi also comes under the ambit of contempt of the Supreme Court.

“I want to warn leaders like Owaisi not to provoke the people of Muslim community again and again, they are pushing muslim society towards such a dark alley whose end does not lead to development” he added.

Senior VHP Leader Surendra Jain further told ANI that I condemn Owaisi’s statement and we have asked our legal cell team to see whether his statement is going beyond the legal limits, going beyond the limits of the Constitution and violating the law. If such is found, then now we can also consider legal action against these leaders.