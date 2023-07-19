Rs 12 crore loss for Samantha in Tollywood?

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a prominent actress in Tollywood, has decided to take a break from her booming acting career to focus on her health and well-being.

It was recently reported that Sam returned advance payments from three big production firms in Tollywood, expressing her intention to take a leave until she completely recovers from her sickness. She is currently dealing with Myositis, a serious disorder that she is revealed last year.

And now, a latest report in Great Andhra suggests that Samantha would lose a significant amount of money, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore due to her sudden sabbatical. However, she is determined to prioritise her health during this period.

Despite her absence from the big screen, Samantha’s 28 million Instagram followers will be able to communicate with their favourite celebrity. As the actress will be connecting with her followers via Instagram stories, giving them live updates. Sam’s other source of revenue is from promotional posts and brand partnerships.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in Citadel, a Bollywood web series co-starring Varun Dhawan.