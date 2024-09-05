Rs 12 lakh worth non duty liquor seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Excise officials in Hyderabad have seized a significant cache of non-duty-paid liquor valued at Rs 12 lakh.

The operation led to the confiscation of 415 bottles of liquor, with authorities identifying that approximately 352.68 litres of alcohol were involved.

This illicit shipment was being transported from Goa to Hyderabad via the airport when it was intercepted by the Excise department team.

The enforcement operation was spearheaded by Excise Enforcement director Vibi Kamalasan Reddy, along with deputy commissioner Rangareddy Dasarath and assistant commissioner K Rishan, among others, a press release informed.

A total of 12 individuals were arrested in connection with this case.

Officials noted that the presence of non-duty-paid liquor poses a significant financial threat to the government, resulting in substantial revenue losses.

Each bottle of this illicit liquor represents a considerable loss in potential tax revenue for the state.

Despite stringent enforcement measures, smugglers continue to find ways to transport liquor into the state illegally.

The Excise Department is intensifying its crackdown on such activities, aiming to deter smugglers who exploit various routes to bring non-duty paid liquor into Telangana.