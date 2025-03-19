Rs 125 crore! Meet India’s highest tax paying actor as of 2025

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is a true Bollywood legend. For over 50 years, he has ruled the industry with his deep voice, strong presence, and powerful acting. Even at 82, he remains a fan favorite. Whether in films, ads, or hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), his popularity never fades.

Now, he is in the news again—this time for paying the highest tax in India.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Record-Breaking Tax Payment

In 2024-25, Amitabh Bachchan earned Rs. 350 crore and paid Rs. 120 crore in taxes, making him the top taxpayer among celebrities.

Bigger Tax Than Shah Rukh Khan

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan paid Rs. 92 crore in taxes. This year, Amitabh Bachchan paid 30% more, making him the highest taxpayer in Bollywood.

Where Does His Income Come From?

Amitabh Bachchan earns money from different sources:

Movies – He still acts in big films like Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan.

Brand Endorsements – Many top brands choose him as their ambassador.

TV Shows – He hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), one of India’s most popular game shows.

Top Celebrity Taxpayers in 2024-25

1. Amitabh Bachchan – Rs. 120 crore

2. Shah Rukh Khan – Rs. 92 crore

3. Thalapathy Vijay – Rs. 80 crore

4. Salman Khan – Rs. 75 crore

What’s Next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Even with his huge success, Amitabh Bachchan is not slowing down. He will continue hosting KBC and has new movies coming, including the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and Section 84.