Rs 1400 crore or more? Varanasi budget rumours go viral

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, is already one of the most discussed movies in Indian cinema. The film has created huge excitement because it brings together Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for the first time.

The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles. With grand visuals, heavy action scenes and international-level making, Varanasi is expected to be a massive cinematic experience.

Varanasi Budget

Recently, several reports claimed that Varanasi is being made on a huge budget of around Rs. 1,200 crore to Rs. 1,400 crore. Some industry discussions also suggested that the rising production cost has become a major talking point.

As per reports, the makers had earlier expected strong recovery from OTT and digital rights. But the OTT market has changed now. Streaming platforms are reportedly not spending as aggressively as before on big film deals.

This has started a discussion on whether such a massive budget can be recovered through theatres, digital rights and other business deals.

Industry talk suggests that the team may look at smart ways to reduce expenses without affecting Rajamouli’s vision. One option could be reducing shooting days. Another option could be avoiding costly foreign locations and choosing budget-friendly places that still look grand on screen.

Since Varanasi is said to have heavy VFX, large sets and big action blocks, careful planning will be very important.

Varanasi Still Has Huge Trade Demand

Even though budget reports are going viral, sources close to the project have reportedly denied claims that the film has gone out of control. The team is said to be focused on completing the film as planned.

Trade circles are also showing strong interest in Varanasi. Several distributors are reportedly waiting to grab the theatrical rights, which shows the strong confidence in Rajamouli’s brand value and Mahesh Babu’s stardom.

The film is expected to offer a grand big-screen experience with powerful visuals, action and mythology-inspired elements. Mahesh Babu’s reported powerful role has already increased curiosity among fans.