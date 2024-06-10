Rs 1L aid for Haj: Before oath, Chandrababu Naidu’s statement goes viral

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony amid the Haj season, chief minister-elect Chandrababu Naidu’s statement during poll campaigning in Andhra Pradesh is going viral on social media.

During his poll campaign in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu while addressing a gathering of Muslim minorities promised aid for Haj to Muslims who travel to Makkah for the pilgrimage.

“Soon after the NDA comes to power in the Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1 lakh financial assistance will be extended to every Muslim who visits Makkah on Haj pilgrimage,” Naidu can be heard stating in the video.

The Haj, starting on Friday, June 14, is a fundamental Islamic rite obligatory for all Muslims with the means to participate.

Apart from the promises made to the minorities, Naidu will be challenged to fulfil the “Super Six” that his party promised during the run-up to the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Naidu is scheduled to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12.

As a precursor to his journey of financial challenges, Naidu needs over Rs 4,500 crore to disburse social pensions to about 65 lakh beneficiaries by July 1.

The new TDP government will have to mop up over Rs 10,000 crore to fulfill the financial requirements for July, a retired senior bureaucrat said. The state government has a committed expenditure of nearly Rs 1.30 lakh crore annually to meet the requirements of salaries, pensions, loan repayments and interests.

According to the Reserve Bank website, the Andhra government offered to sell securities worth Rs 2,000 crore on June 11 through auction.

The state needs Rs 2,600 crore every month to meet the social pension alone.

Similarly, as part of the manifesto, the Telugu Desam Party promised free travel to women in government-run buses. The TDP also promised Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum.

The outgoing YRS Congress Party government had earmarked Rs 6,500 crore towards a similar scheme called “Amma Vodi.”

With Naidu removing the cap on the number of beneficiaries, the amount may go up substantially.

The party also promised three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer, among others.

According to the government budget document 2023-24, the state has Rs 4.83 lakh crore public debt (33.3 per cent of GSDP), besides Rs 1.39 lakh crore government guarantees and Rs 26,296 crore of loans from the Centre.

The total Revenue Receipts in the Budget (vote-on-account) for 2024-25 are estimated at Rs 2,05,352.19 crore while the expenditure was pegged at Rs 2,30,110.41 crore.