Rs 2.07 cr worth liquor from Goa seized in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana police seized liquor worth Rs 2.07 cr being transported in a DCM vehicle on the national highway near Balanagar, Mahabubnagar district at midnight on Friday, May 10.

2000 bottles (over 17000 litres) of Royal Blue, Royal Queen brand liquor placed in 48 boxes were seized by the cops, which according to them was being transported to Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh to lure voters and influence the outcome of elections.

The police said that a man named Jacob in Goa helped with loading the vehicle with the illegal liquor. The liquor was hidden under fertiliser bags.

Andhra Pradesh is going to the ballot on May 13 for Lok Sabha polls and AP Assembly elections, as per the schedule released by the ECI.