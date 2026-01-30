Rs 2.77 cr worth hydroponic ganja seized at Bengaluru airport

The identity of the accused, who has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has not been disclosed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th January 2026 2:49 pm IST
Image of ganja
Representational Image

Bengaluru: A passenger arriving from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Friday was arrested for attempting to smuggle hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.77 crore, officials said.

The identity of the accused, who has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has not been disclosed.

“Customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 7.92 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.77 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage,” the department said on ‘X’.

Add as a preferred source on Google

An investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th January 2026 2:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button