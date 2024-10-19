Rs 20 crores just for one romantic song featuring Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Director Shankar is known for making big, grand movies that look amazing on the big screen. His latest project, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is no exception. Latest update about the movie suggests that Shankar has spent a massive Rs 20 crores on just one song in the movie.

This special melody, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is said to be a visual treat. The song was filmed in stunning locations with incredible cinematography and choreography. The goal is to leave the audience in awe. Shankar’s eye for detail is well known, and with this song, he’s aiming to deliver something truly unforgettable.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Shankar’s Big Productions

Shankar is famous for spending a lot of money on songs in his films, and fans love it. From grand sets to eye-catching costumes, he always goes the extra mile. In Game Changer, he’s done it again, and this Rs 20 crore song is expected to be one of the highlights of the film.

The film is creating a lot of buzz, especially after the success of Ram Charan’s last movie, RRR. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film, which is set to release on January 10, 2025, just in time for Sankranti. With Shankar’s direction, Ram Charan’s star power, and a huge budget, Game Changer is expected to be a big hit at the box office.