Rs 20 lakh cash, gold gutted in Vikarabad fire

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a house in Bandivada village in Vikarabad on Saturday, September 26. Four tolas of gold and Rs 20 lakh in cash were gutted in the incident.

The fire broke out at the residence of Bandi Anjappa and quickly spread through the house. On being alerted, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

A fire broke out at a house in Bandivada village in Vikarabad on Saturday, September 26. Rs 20 lakh cash and four tolas of gold were gutted in the incident.



The fire broke out at the residence of Bandi Anjappa and quickly spread through the house. The family put the loss at… pic.twitter.com/KZiZ8l2pKt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 26, 2026

In a video shared online, the police and family members were seen gathering currency notes that were not affected by the fire.