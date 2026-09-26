Rs 20 lakh cash, gold gutted in Vikarabad fire

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a house in Bandivada village in Vikarabad on Saturday, September 26. Four tolas of gold and Rs 20 lakh in cash were gutted in the incident.
The fire broke out at the residence of Bandi Anjappa and quickly spread through the house. On being alerted, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
In a video shared online, the police and family members were seen gathering currency notes that were not affected by the fire.