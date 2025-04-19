Rs 2000 cr Paigah land dispute: HYDRAA cracks down on illegal constructions

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, April 19, brought down buildings on about 20 acres of Paigah disputed land in Hafeezpet and Madhapur, worth more than Rs 2,000 crore, as per reports.

The properties have allegedly been encroached upon by Vasantha Group, belonging to Mylavaram TDP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath mentioned that demolitions were justified with findings of fact that the property, subject of legal disputes still pending along with prohibitory orders in existence, had seen transfer of ownership attempt through apparent manipulation of the record.