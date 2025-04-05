Rs 20,000 crore net worth: Richest musician in the world [2025]

Hyderabad: Music is something everyone enjoys, no matter where they live. Singers and musicians become famous all over the world. Their concerts sell out fast, albums are played millions of times, and they earn a lot of money from shows and music.

But here’s something surprising — the richest musician in the world makes only 3 percent of his money from music.

Jay-Z’s Journey: From Streets to Success

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, was born in Brooklyn, New York, in a poor area called Marcy Projects. He started by selling music CDs from his car and left school to follow his dream of becoming a rapper.

Many music companies rejected him. So, in 1995, he started his own music label called Roc-A-Fella Records with two friends. His first album Reasonable Doubt came out in 1996 and was a big success.

How Jay-Z Made His Billions

Jay-Z has sold 140 million music records and won 25 Grammy Awards. But, as shared by a user named Ricardo on X (formerly Twitter), music is only 3 percent of his Rs. 20,000 crores approx net worth.

This is Jay-Z.



The richest musician of all time, worth $2.5 billion.



But despite 25 Grammys, his music makes up just 3% of his wealth.



The other 97%? Built through BRILLIANT business skills even Warren Buffett admires…



If you want financial freedom, study his playbook:🧵 pic.twitter.com/oVD3MT23rL — Riccardo (@Ric_RTP) February 22, 2025

He made most of his money from business. He started a clothing brand called Rocawear and sold it for 204 million dollars. He also owns drinks like D’Usse cognac and Armand de Brignac champagne. He built his own company Roc Nation and bought the music app Tidal.

Even famous investor Warren Buffett said Jay-Z teaches people more than he ever could.