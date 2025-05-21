Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna — the name alone sends a jolt of excitement through every Telugu movie fan. With his fiery screen presence and mass dialogues, Balakrishna (fondly called Balayya) isn’t just an actor, he’s an emotion. Now, this Tollywood titan is making waves across South India with his power-packed cameo in Rajinikanth’s next.

Jailer 2 Gets a Mass Boost with NBK

While Jailer 2 is already star-studded, the inclusion of NBK takes the hype to a whole new level. Though his role is just 10 minutes long, it’s anything but ordinary. Reports say Balayya will appear in a high-octane action sequence alongside Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar, with an all-stars scene that’s designed to bring the roof down in theatres.

And here’s the jaw-dropping part — he’s being paid Rs, 22 crore for it. Yes, you read that right. Rs. 22 crore for 10 minutes! Only a superstar of NBK’s stature could pull that off.

Balayya’s Comeback Streak Continues

After recent blockbusters like Veera Simha Reddy and Daaku Maharaaj, Balakrishna has been on fire. His next, Akhanda 2: Thandavam, is already in the works. And now, this cameo in Jailer 2 adds a spicy new twist to his career timeline.

Fans aren’t calling it “just a cameo.” For them, it’s a festival on screen — Balayya’s raw energy meeting Rajinikanth’s unmatched style. The scene is expected to be a goosebump-inducing moment, especially for fans across Tamil and Telugu states.