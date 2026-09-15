Rs 230 vs Rs 436: Hyderabad restaurant-Swiggy delivery price gap

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad customer has drawn attention to the difference in food prices at a restaurant and on Swiggy after comparing bills for similar items.

The comparison sparked an online discussion about how much more customers may pay when ordering food through delivery platforms.

Swiggy delivery bill for food from Hyderabad restaurant shared

X user ‘Idlebrain Jeevi’ posted a picture comparing prices at Panchakattu Dosa in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, with the prices of the same food items shown on Swiggy.

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Difference between visiting the outlet and using Swiggy! pic.twitter.com/mH4exEGu67 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) September 13, 2026

According to the restaurant bill shared online, three items cost Rs 219.04 before GST. The Neyyi Kaaram Onion Dosa was priced at Rs 104, while the Neyyi Pongal cost Rs 85. A filter coffee was available for Rs 28.

After taxes were added, the customer paid Rs 230 at the restaurant.

On Swiggy, the Neyyi Kaaram Onion Dosa was listed at Rs 149 and Neyyi Pongal at Rs 115. A special filter coffee was priced at Rs 120.

With no coupon or discount, the total value of the Swiggy cart was Rs 436.

Also Read Hyderabad restaurant, Swiggy ordered to pay Rs 10K to customer

Price gap sparks online debate

The comparison quickly attracted the attention of social media users.

The difference between the restaurant bill and the Swiggy cart led to a discussion about the cost of food delivery.

A user wrote, “How will delivery companies, delivery drivers make money then if prices are exactly same? Not possible. That’s why lot of difference between online and offline.”

How will delivery companies, delivery drivers make money then if prices are exactly same? Not possible. That's why lot of difference between online and offline. — Gems of Hyderabad (@gemsofh) September 13, 2026

Another wrote, “These charges are for – 1) your convenience 2) excluding your travel cost 3) delivery men and the platform charges 4) tip to restaurant.”