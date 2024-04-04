Hyderabad restaurant, Swiggy ordered to pay Rs 10K to customer

Hyderabad: A restaurant in Hyderabad and food delivery aggregator Swiggy have been ordered to compensate a customer for delivering ‘non-vegetarian’ food to a vegetarian.

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has instructed the food delivery aggregator and the restaurant to pay Rs. 10,000 to the complainant.

Chicken found in vegetarian special roll

According to a report published in The Hindu, Shruti Baheti, a resident of Hyderabad’s Madhapur, stated that she had ordered a vegetarian special roll from the restaurant through Swiggy.

She alleged that not only was the order delayed by 54 minutes, but the roll also contained chicken pieces, which she noticed only after she started eating it.

Following the incident, she not only sent a legal notice but also filed a complaint with the Consumer Commission.

Commission orders Hyderabad restaurant, Swiggy to compensate

In response to the claims made by the complainant, Swiggy argued that it is the responsibility of the restaurant to prepare the ordered food, and the sealed container needs to be handed over to the delivery worker.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad restaurant denied the allegations and stated that the roll contained paneer burji, soya chap, mushroom, and soya shammi kebab.

However, after analyzing the evidence submitted by the complainant, the commission concluded that the photos showed chicken pieces in the roll.

Considering the delay and the delivery of non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian as a deficiency in services, a compensation of Rs. 10,000 has been ordered. Additionally, Rs. 5,000 is to be paid to the complainant as costs.