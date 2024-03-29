Rs 24 lakh cash seized in Hyderabad in a day: Election official

Hyderabad: The district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose said on Thursday that during the 24-hour period between March 27 and March 28, enforcement teams seized cash amounting to Rs 23,92,610 and other valuable items worth Rs 14,66,994 in Hyderabad.

Ten complaints were received regarding illegal movement of cash and other items, and all of them were examined and addressed, the DEO said.

Since the model code of conduct (MCC) was enforced on March 16, the authorities have seized cash of over Rs 2.8 crore. So far, 109 cases have been registered, and 110 people have been arrested.

As per the DEO, 166 complaints have been scrutinised and resolved, out of which FIRs have been registered against 129 people.