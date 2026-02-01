Rs 250 crore for voter cards, Rs 500 crore to clear election bills: Budget 2026

The voter base of India stands at around 99 crore now.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2026 4:00 pm IST
Harish Rao accuses Congress of making fake voter id cards created for jubilee hills by elections

New Delhi: As India’s voter base increases, the Union law ministry has been allocated Rs 250 crore for voter identity cards, while another Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to settle Lok Sabha election related expenditure.

The expenditure on Election Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) is shared equally between the Centre and the states. Each state pays the amount in proportion to the number of electors it has.

The voter base of India stands at around 99 crore now.

Add as a preferred source on Google

According to the Union Budget 2026-27, Rs 250 crore has been allocated under the revised estimates.

According to the Budget Estimates, the amount was Rs 300 crore.

Separately, the ministry, the nodal agency for Election Commission, election laws, related rules and EC appointments, has been provided Rs 500crore for the Lok Sabha polls held in 2024.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Officials said after any election, funds are provided to clear expenditure made by various agencies and states for the purpose.

“It is a book keeping exercise,” an official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2026 4:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button