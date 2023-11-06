Rs 250cr fees! THIS south star becomes highest paid actor in India

Hyderabad: South Indian actors are getting fame across India and there are various Bollywood productions who opt for the remake of several South films as they have an appealing story. There are scores of Hindi films which are remakes of Southern movies.

As most of the South celebrities are now getting recognition across India, Rajnikanth is among few actors who used to enjoy massive fan following prior to the popularity of Southern cinema across the globe.

Rajnikanth, Highest Paid Actor In India?

The actor has been part of several big projects and has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam films. Known for his uniquely styled lines and idiosyncrasies in the films, Rajnikanth has been one of the sought after actors of India for every language director. The actor was last seen in the superhit Tamil film ‘Jailer’ which broke several records on the box office.

Rajinikanth has several projects in his kitty and is currently working on two big projects including ‘Thalaivar 171’. The movie will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who has recently tasted the success of ‘Leo’ which stars Vijay in the lead role. The ‘Thalaivar 171’, as per reports will be one of the biggest films of Sun Pictures.

From the salary of star cast to films VFX, everything is making headlines as Rajinikanth’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch the megastar back in action on the big screen. As per reports, Rajinikanth is charging Rs 260-280 crores for ‘Thalaivar 171’.If reports turn out to be true then Rajinikanth will become the not only the highest paid actor of India but of the whole Asia.

Reportedly, he was given a remuneration of Rs 210 crore to play the lead role of Muthuvel Pandian in ‘Jailer’.

Yes, as per various reports, not a single actor in Asia has charged so much money and Rajinikanth will be the first actor to break the record. The ‘Thalaivar 171’ will be the action based film and it is said that Sun Pictures has earlier offered a market share to the actor but he refused and asked for the fee instead.

For more updates about the movie, stay tuned.