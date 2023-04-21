Rs 2800cr of net worth but Salman Khan wears torn shoes, why?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The actor has accumulated a lot of wealth since 3 decades but he still lives a simple life. The actor’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) got released today and fans are seen thronging cinema halls to watch him in action. Bhaijaan’s two co-stars from the KKBKKJ shared an interesting story during an interview recently and he is being lauded widely for his down-to-earth nature.

During one of the promotional interviews, actors Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill said that Bhaijaan used to wear torn shoes on KKBKKJ sets. While interacting with Bollywood Bubble these two co-stars from the film recalled an instance when Salman Khan came on sets with torn shoes. They said that despite eating so much money, it proves that Salman Khan is a down-to-earth human being.

Salman Khan With Vijender Singh On the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Twitter)

Palak Tiwari said when she asked Bhaijaan the reason for wearing a shoe with a hole, he responded, saying, “This is the most comfortable pair of shoes that I own. Nothing feels better than this.” She said that for Salman Khan comfort is more important than style.

It is clear that Salman Khan prefers comfort over style but let us tell you that he is also among the top Philanthropists of the country. He often hits headlines because of his simple living and helping nature. As the actor’s movie KKBKKJ is releasing today, let us see whether Bhaijaan will manage to drag audiences to the cinema or not.