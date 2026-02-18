Hyderabad: Varanasi, a fantasy-mythological action-adventure film directed by S. S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, is quickly becoming one of the most ambitious and expensive projects in Indian cinema. This movie, set to release on April 7, 2027, is already creating significant buzz globally due to its grand scale and massive budget.

A 25-Minute Sequence with a Rs. 300 Crore Budget?

One of the most talked-about aspects of Varanasi is its elaborate Treta Yuga episode, reportedly costing between Rs. 250-300 crores for just 25 minutes of screen time. This sequence, which recreates the era of Lord Rama, is a monumental effort requiring massive sets, high-end VFX, intricate costume design, and extensive action choreography.

The filmmakers are using world-class CGI to ensure the visuals do not look artificial.

VFX costs for a single shot can run into lakhs or crores, depending on its complexity, and this sequence will feature thousands of such shots. Moreover, the action sequences involve advanced technologies like motion capture, crowd simulation, and special effects, all contributing to the escalating budget.

As a mythological film, Varanasi demands authenticity in its storytelling. Every detail, from jewellery to weapons, architecture, and even body language, requires meticulous research and design. This commitment to authenticity has significantly increased the production costs, making it one of the costliest sequences ever attempted in Indian cinema.

International Team and High-Quality Production

In addition to the VFX, the film will feature international stunt teams and live orchestra scores. The Treta Yuga episode also showcases large-scale battle scenes and divine weapons, which require detailed set design and high-quality graphics. The filmmaking team is sparing no expense to bring a level of visual storytelling comparable to international standards.

Varanasi Grand Scale and High Expectations

Varanasi is a pan-India project with global aspirations. Filmed across various international locations, including Georgia, the movie has generated immense anticipation. With the film’s release date set for 2027, the hype continues to build, making Varanasi one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.

In total, the movie’s budget is reported to be around Rs. 1,300 crores, with an additional Rs. 200 crores allocated for promotional activities. With Rajamouli’s track record of creating visually spectacular films, expectations are high that Varanasi will break new ground in Indian cinema.