Hyderabad: Coolie, a new movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring superstar Rajinikanth, is ready to hit theatres on August 14, 2025. The film has created a lot of hype because of its big cast, powerful trailer, and strong music by Anirudh Ravichander. Big names like Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Pooja Hegde are also part of this action-packed movie.

Big Budget and Huge Cast

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is one of India’s most expensive films. The total budget is Rs. 375 crore. Rajinikanth is getting Rs. 150 crore for his role, while the director Lokesh is being paid Rs. 50 crore. The rest of the money is used for sets, cast, crew, and marketing. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and other languages.

Coolie Cast and Crew Net Worth in 2025

1) Rajinikanth: Rs. 430 crore

2) Aamir Khan: Rs. 1862 crore

3) Nagarjuna: Rs. 3310 crore

4) Upendra: Rs. 78 crore

5) Pooja Hegde: Rs. 55–60 crore

6) Shruti Haasan: Rs. 45 crore

7) Soubin Shahir: Rs. 29 crore

8) Lokesh Kanagaraj: Rs. 100 crore

9) Anirudh Ravichander: Rs. 50 crore

Money Already Earned

Before even hitting the theatres, the film has already earned Rs. 240 crore:

• Digital rights sold for Rs. 130 crore

• Satellite rights sold for Rs. 90 crore

• Music rights sold for Rs. 20 crore

Now, it needs to make Rs. 135 crore in theatres to recover the full cost. If the movie earns Rs. 400 crore worldwide, it will be a big success. The key is how well it performs in Telugu and Hindi markets.

With strong buzz and a dream cast, Coolie could be one of the biggest hits of 2025. All eyes are on August 14 to see how it performs at the box office.