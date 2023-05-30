Rs 35K? Price tag of Akshay Kumar’s quirky backpack grabs eyeballs

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently returned from Uttarakhand, where he finished filming for his upcoming film, Oh My God (OMG 2). The media couldn’t help but notice him as he walked through the private airport. His backpack bag, however, stole the show. It wasn’t just any ordinary bag, but a unique LED display backpack that drew everyone’s attention.

The question now is, what is the cost of such a one-of-a-kind accessory?

Prices for the LED display backpack start at Rs 9,000 and go up to Rs 35,000. It can be an inexpensive purchase or a slightly extravagant indulgence, depending on one’s budget and preferences. Regardless, there’s no denying the bag’s cool factor, and Akshay effortlessly carries it with his signature style.

For this airport outing, Akshay dressed down in black athleisurewear. The black LED backpack with the blinking red eye-like LED lights was the ideal statement piece to add a pop of colour to his outfit and set him apart from the crowd.

Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile acting abilities and charismatic presence, shows his fashion-forward approach once again by incorporating a trendy and technologically advanced accessory into his daily life. He effortlessly displays how a simple accessory can elevate a basic outfit to new heights with his trademark elan.

On the work front, fans are looking forward to the release of Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God – OMG 2.