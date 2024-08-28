Rs 3600 crore net worth! Meet richest family of South Indian film industry

Hyderabad: The South Indian film industry is currently the fastest-growing film industry in India, setting new records across the country with its large-scale movies and blockbuster hits. This industry, which includes Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, is known for its high-quality films and the powerful families who have helped it grow.

The Wealthy Families of South Indian Cinema

Several wealthy and influential families have played a big role in the success of South Indian cinema. Famous names like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Nagarjuna are well-known in the industry. However, the richest and most influential family among them is the Allu-Konidela family.

The Akkineni Family’s Influence

Among the prominent families in this industry, the Akkineni family stands out as one of the most influential and wealthy, with a net worth of approximately Rs 3,500 crore. They own Annapurna Studios, a prestigious production house and film studio.

While Nagarjuna contributes the maximum share in his family’s combined worth, his sons Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also add many more crores to his already 3000+ crore individual worth.

When combined with the Daggubati family, who share both personal and professional ties, their collective influence in the industry surpasses Rs 5,500 crore.

Other Richest Families in South India

1. Allu family

2. Konidela Family

3. Nandamuri Family

4. Daggubati Family

According to the Times of India, Chiranjeevi’s estimated net worth is Rs 1650 crore, while Ram Charan has a net worth of Rs 1,370 crore. Allu Arjun’s reported net worth is Rs 460 crore.

This family’s wealth is bolstered by their ownership of multiple successful production companies.

Despite recent rumors of a rift between the Allu and Mega camps, the younger generation, including Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, continues to dominate the industry with their blockbuster hits and massive fan following.

Comparatively, the Akkineni-Daggubati alliance and the Allu-Konidela family are both formidable forces, with a combined wealth rivaling even the richest Bollywood families. The Yash Raj Chopra family and Bhushan Kumar’s family are among the few in the Indian film industry who possess greater financial clout.