A new latest iPhone can be exciting. The latest camera, sleek design and new features can make upgrading feel irresistible.

But if you are planning to spend around Rs. 3 lakh on an iPhone Duo, there is another way to look at that money.

What if you upgraded your passport instead?

For roughly the same amount, travellers could potentially explore some of the world’s most beautiful destinations around the world.

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The final cost depends on airfare, season, accommodation, visa expenses and travel style, but with careful planning, some dream destinations may be closer than they seem.

1. Japan – A world of its own

Tokyo’s neon streets, Kyoto’s traditional temples, Mount Fuji, Cherry blossom trees, bullet trains and Japanese food make Japan unlike anywhere else.

A carefully planned 6–8 day trip could potentially fit within Rs. 2 lakh–Rs. 3 lakh per person, particularly outside peak travel periods.

Why spend on a phone to take better pictures when you could actually be standing in front of Mount Fuji?

2. South Korea – Seoul in real life

For K-pop, Korean food, shopping, cafés, palaces and futuristic cityscapes, South Korea offers plenty to experience.

A week-long Seoul holiday could potentially cost Rs. 1.5 lakh–Rs. 2.5 lakh per person, depending on flights and accommodation.

For fans of Korean culture, it can feel like stepping into the world they usually see on screens.

3. Paris – The city of dreams

Few cities have the instant charm of Paris. The Eiffel Tower, Louvre, Seine River, cafés and beautiful streets can make even a short visit memorable.

A carefully planned 5–7 day trip could potentially come close to Rs. 2 lakh–Rs. 3 lakh per person, particularly with advance flight bookings and budget-friendly accommodation.

That is one way to turn the price of a phone into a European memory.

4. Switzerland – Mountains instead of megapixels

Snow-covered mountains, turquoise lakes, charming villages and scenic train journeys make Switzerland a bucket-list destination.

A shorter 5–7 day itinerary covering places such as Zurich, Lucerne and Interlaken could potentially be planned around Rs. 2.5 lakh–Rs. 3 lakh per person, although the season can significantly affect the cost.

The phone may capture the mountains beautifully. But being there is another experience altogether.

5. Iceland – See the world differently

Iceland is for travellers looking for something extraordinary. Waterfalls, glaciers, black-sand beaches, volcanic landscapes and the Northern Lights make it feel almost otherworldly.

It is one of the costlier destinations here, but a short, carefully planned trip could potentially approach the Rs. 3 lakh mark, depending heavily on flights, accommodation and transport.

And imagine saying you spent your phone budget chasing the Northern Lights.

The ultimate upgrade

A Rs. 3 lakh phone will give you impressive technology, but there will always be another model waiting to replace it. Travel is different.

Your first glimpse of the Eiffel Tower. Your first bullet-train ride in Japan. Swiss mountains covered in snow. Seoul glowing at night. The Northern Lights across an Icelandic sky.

These memories don’t become outdated when the next phone launches. So before spending Rs. 3 lakh on the latest iPhone Duo, ask yourself:

Do you want the newest phone in your hand,or a boarding pass in it? Because Rs. 3 lakh can buy a phone that takes thousands of photographs. Or it can take you somewhere worth photographing.