Rs 5 crore! Bigg Boss 18 highest paid contestant’s name surfaces

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is around the corner. The Salman Khan’s much-talked-about reality show is set to return in the first week of October. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates, especially regarding the contestant lineup and the anticipated promo, which is expected to drop either this or next weekend. The promo, reportedly shot in Mumbai with Salman Khan, will give fans a glimpse of the upcoming season’s theme.

Bigg Boss 18 Highest Paid Contestant

Among the speculative participants, television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s name has been making waves. According to sources, Dhoopar, who has been approached for previous seasons, is in advanced talks with the show’s makers for Bigg Boss 18 and he is almost confirmed. A source close to the production revealed to News 18, “Yes, Dheeraj is in talks for Bigg Boss 18 for a long time. He was approached for previous seasons too, but this time he looks very much interested and is likely to get on board.”

Not just this, it is also being said that Dheeraj Dhoopar is being offered a staggering Rs 4-5 crore for his appearance in the season. If finalized, this deal would make him the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 18, surpassing the payments of many previous participants.

In the previous season (Bigg Boss 17), TV actresses Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma were the highest-paid contestants, reportedly earning between Rs 11-12 lakhs per week.

While the official contestant list is yet to be revealed, the speculation around who will join the house and how much they will earn is fueling the anticipation.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.