Rs 5 lakh for flood victims kin who didn’t survive: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 1, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died during the recent floods in Telangana.

He also announced that Rs 10 crore will be released to the collectors under the contingent fund for works in the districts that have been severely affected by the rains, and Rs 5 crore to the collectors of the districts that suffered minor losses.

During a video conference held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana state Secretariat over the flood situation in the state, Revanth Reddy expressed his anguish at the officials for their neglect in utilising the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) funds as per the rules.

He ordered the officials to expedite the repairs of the damaged roads, buildings, breached water bodies, and reconstruction of the submerged electric substation at Pillikottal in Medak district, which got damaged due to heavy rains and floods in the state over the last week.

The chief minister also inquired about the lack of assistance from the Centre, despite heavy losses in the flood-affected Khammam and Warangal districts last year.

He instructed the officials to submit a detailed report on the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre which were not fulfilled last year, pending release of central funds, damages and the extent of losses incurred due to heavy rains with regard to agriculture, animal husbandry, irrigation, roads and buildings, panchayat raj, rural water supply, health and electricity departments.

He said a team led by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka will submit the report to the Union ministers in Delhi on September 4, on the outstanding funds for disaster management. During the meeting, the officials briefed the chief minister that 257 water bodies including lakes and canals have been breached due to the recent floods.

The chief minister spoke to the collectors of Kamareddy, Adilabad, Rajanna Siricilla, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, and inquired about the conditions prevailing there after heavy rains. The officials were ordered to take up the relief works expeditiously, and also release the relief materials immediately.

Revanth Reddy questioned the authorities about the neglect of the minor irrigation tanks. and suggested that the damaged water bodies should be restored by utilising the funds from through other sources, including the centrally sponsored schemes.

Referring to the water user associations maintaining the structural safety of the tanks, ponds, projects and the distributaries, the chief minister ordered the irrigation officials to hold a meeting with irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, to examine the regulations related to the functioning of the water users’ associations, and to submit a report with new proposals to address the current situation.

He said the report will be discussed in the cabinet and an appropriate decision will be taken. The agriculture officials informed the chief minister that the crop loss has occurred in 2.36 lakh acres in 82 mandals of the state.

The officials were ordered to submit complete details within two days to bring to the Centre’s attention about the severity of the problem. The roads and buildings, panchayat raj, rural water supply and animal husbandry departments were also ordered to prepare comprehensive reports and submit them within two days.

The chief minister also gave specific instructions to the officials that ‘halal’ and ‘jhatka’ should be carried out properly in the slaughterhouses in Chengicherla, Jiyaguda and Amberpet. Installation of modern machinery, direct supervision by officials and adherence to the rules by meat vendors was discussed in the meeting.

The chief minister also enquired about the status of the construction of the new medical colleges, hospital buildings and nursing colleges, and instructed the secretary to health department Christina Z Chongthu to expedite the works and fix the dates for inauguration.

Later in the evening, the chief minister expressed anger over the delay in issuing permissions for multi-storey buildings and other structures in Hyderabad.

Reviewing the status of the issuing of permissions to the buildings under the ‘Build Now’ initiative within the limits of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Agency (HMDA), the chief minister was dissatisfied with some officials for being neglectful in issuing permissions to multi-storey buildings, construction of gated communities and in giving other permits.