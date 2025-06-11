Mumbai: In Hindi films, songs are a big part of the story. They help keep the audience interested. Over time, dance numbers became very popular. Now, directors carefully choose the singers, dancers, and how each song will look on screen. That’s why choreographers are very important in films today.

Farah Khan – The Top Choreographer

When we talk about the best choreographers in India, Farah Khan is number one. She is the highest-paid choreographer in the country. She charges up to Rs. 50 lakh for one song. Famous choreographers like Remo D’Souza, Ganesh Hegde, and Vaibhavi Merchant also charge a lot (Rs. 25–50 lakh), but Farah is still at the top.

Her Journey from Dancer to Director

Farah started her career as a background dancer. Her first film was Jalwa. She became well-known after working on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. She once said she got Rs. 30,000 for choreographing six songs, while Shah Rukh Khan got only Rs. 25,000 for acting in the film! Later, she became a film director and made hit movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.

A Successful Career

Farah has worked in many areas—choreography, acting, directing, and even TV. She is now worth over Rs. 85 crore. She recently choreographed the song Chaleya from Jawan and appeared in Khichdi 2. She was also seen hosting The Khatra Show.