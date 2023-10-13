Rs 500 cr black money, 50 kg gold kept in 100 private lockers: BJP’s Kirodi Meena

Jaipur: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena on Friday alleged that Rs 500 crore black money and 50 kg gold are kept in 100 private lockers in Jaipur and demanded police open them.

He made the allegation at a press conference here after which he headed to a office of a firm, where he claimed that the lockers were located.

Later in the day, the BJP leader claimed that teams of the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate reached the firm to examine the matter.

There is no immediate confirmation from the two agencies.

Meena claimed that 50 of the lockers were functional and 10 of them belonged to some officials.

Black money made from the government recruitment paper leak scam, the state information technology department scam and the Jal Jeevan Mission scam is there in the lockers, he alleged.

He remained at the firm’s office in a commercial building on MI Road for nearly two hours and demanded that officials of the police and the income tax departments and other agencies intervene and open the lockers.

While Meena was at the firm’s office, police reached the spot. While talking to reporters there, Meena claimed that the main gate of the firm has been sealed by police for security purposes.

Prior to this, the BJP MP alleged that Congress leader Dinesh Khodaniya and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Spardha Choudhary were involved in the appointment of Babulal Katara as a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Katara had leaked question papers, he alleged.

Katara has already been arrested and interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a paper leak case.

Meena claimed that Khodaniya, who was close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was behind the paper leak cases and got Katara appointed as RPSC member.

He alleged that Choudhary, who was formerly associated with the Congress, was also linked to Katara.