Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme to commence within a week: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, February 21, declared that the initiative to provide LPG cylinders at the cost of Rs 500 will commence within a week.

Additionally, he guaranteed that the disbursement of farm support cash through the Rythu Bharosa program would be concluded by March 16.

The chief minister also promised fulfillment of pledges such as supplying 200 units of free electricity and waiving off up to Rs 2 lakhs worth of farm loans shortly.

At an event held in Kosgi, Revanth Reddy asserted that neither the ruling BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) nor the opposition BJP have the moral right to ask for votes from the Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency due to their “neglect” of the Palamuru region.

He accused them of failing to prioritize this area, and stated that Congress is actively working towards its advancement.

Revanth Reddy also slammed BJP MPs for failing to deliver on their promises to the people of Telangana particularly in the former Mahabubnagar region.

He specifically highlighted the “lack of progress” regarding a promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 elections to grant national project status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, which has not been fulfilled as of now.