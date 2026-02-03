Rs 5,454 cr for Telangana railways; Hyderabad to be bullet train hub: Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, February 2, said the Union Budget 2026–27 marks a major expansion of railway infrastructure in Telangana, announcing an allocation of Rs 5,454 crore for the state and positioning Hyderabad as a central hub in the country’s upcoming high-speed rail network.

Addressing a virtual press conference from New Delhi a day after the presentation of the Union Budget, the minister outlined State-wise railway allocations and projects, stating that Hyderabad would play a pivotal role in the Centre’s second phase of bullet train development.

Hyderabad to become an important bullet train hub: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said three high-speed rail corridors involving Hyderabad have been proposed — Hyderabad–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Pune — which would collectively transform the city into a major junction for long-distance, high-speed travel.

With these links, Hyderabad is expected to become one of the most important bullet train hubs in India, connecting the southern and western regions, he added.

6 times higher allocations to Telangana than during UPA: Vaishnaw

He said the total value of railway projects currently underway in Telangana stands at Rs 47,984 crore, nearly six times higher than allocations made during the earlier Congress-led UPA government.

The minister described the Budget as a “record one” for states that are part of the high-speed rail network.

On Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai corridor

Highlighting the Hyderabad–Bengaluru–Chennai corridor, Vaishnaw said the project would be developed as a “diamond” high-speed rail network, with Hyderabad and Bengaluru acting as critical nodes linking major southern metros.

The faster connectivity, he said, would significantly alter inter-city travel patterns and economic integration in South India.

According to the minister, once the bullet train projects become operational, travel time between Hyderabad and major cities would be reduced sharply. Passengers would be able to reach Bengaluru in about two hours, Chennai in under three hours, Pune in around one hour and 55 minutes, and Mumbai in under three hours.

He said this would allow same-day business travel and expand economic opportunities across the states.

Vaishnaw added that all high-speed rail corridors would be constructed on elevated tracks to minimise land acquisition and avoid disruption to villages, towns and local geography along the routes.

Detailed Project Reports, alignments and designs are in the final stages, and construction work is expected to begin soon, he added.

Experience from India’s first bullet train project

The Railway minister said the experience gained from India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has equipped Indian engineers, designers and construction teams with advanced technical expertise.

“Building on this, the Centre has now entered the second phase of high-speed rail expansion under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he remarked.

The announcements follow Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech on Sunday, in which she proposed seven high-speed rail corridors across the country, describing them as “growth connectors”.

Among these, the Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Chennai corridors are expected to directly link Hyderabad with the capitals of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, strengthening the city’s role in regional mobility and economic growth.