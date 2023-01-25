Rs 5L ex gratia to kin of Secunderabad fire victims announced

Hyderabad: A high-level review meeting was held at Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan on the measures to be taken against huge buildings without fire prevention permits in the wake of the recent massive fire incident in Secunderabad.

During the meeting, the officials decided to conduct a safety audit of all heavy or tall buildings, businesses, commercial buildings, hospitals, school buildings, petrol stations, gas warehouses, and high-rise apartments in all major cities of the state, including Hyderabad.

An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs was granted to the families of the three who died in the fire accident at Ramgopal Pate, Secunderabad.

On this occasion, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said that fire safety audits should be completed regularly with the officials of the municipal, police, fire, and other departments. It was clarified that measures should be taken in the name of a fire safety audit so that people do not suffer.

The minister suggested that the safety of the people of the growing city is of the utmost importance, and if necessary in this regard, suitable proposals should be sent to amend the fire safety laws framed in 1999.

Minister KTR appreciated the government for responding in time to the recent fire incident in Secunderabad and taking steps to prevent loss of life.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari was asked to immediately send the necessary proposals that the government is ready to provide modern vehicles and fire engines to the fire department as well as high-rise apartments, as provided to the Iruku Police Department in Old Basti.

Animal husbandry and cinematography minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav said that a high-level committee should be formed to suggest guidelines to prevent major fire accidents in the city as well as other cities.

He stated that about 25 lakh businesses and commercial complexes in Hyderabad should be issued appropriate guidelines to take their own fire safety precautions.

Home minister Mahmood Ali said that stringent fire safety regulations should be imposed during building construction.

Along with submitting suitable proposals for the purchase of modern equipment required by the fire department, steps will be taken to provide proper training to the officers and staff of the fire department on modern procedures. DGP Anjani Kumar has suggested that businesses and institutions that are the source of the fire take extra precautions.