Rs 6 to 7 crore loss for Katrina Kaif, details inside

Mumbai: Bollywood sensation Katrina Kaif has established herself as one of the most powerful actresses in India with her dedication and commitment towards cinema. The ‘beauty with brains’ began her journey back in 2003 with ‘Boom’ that failed to do good at the box office. However, she never stopped trying and eventually tasted sweet success in the industry with Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. And the rest is history.

Apart from her acting career, Katrina Kaif has also emerged as a savvy entrepreneur, endorsing several top brands in India. The actress experienced a setback in her entrepreneurial journey as she parted ways with PepsiCo’s mango beverage Slice in 2023.

Known for her association with prestigious brands like Lakmé and L’Oreal, Katrina had been the face of Slice for a considerable period, contributing significantly to its brand equity.

However, recent developments reveal that Nayanthara has taken over as the latest ambassador for Slice, following Kiara Advani’s short stint after Katrina’s departure.

Fans were surprised by Nayanthara’s captivating appearance in the latest ad, sparking speculation about her replacing the iconic Katrina Kaif.

It’s worth noting that Katrina had been associated with the brand for years, creating memorable campaigns like “Aamsutra.” Losing this endorsement deal implies a substantial financial setback for the actress, as she earned between Rs 6 to 7 crores per brand association.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas alongside Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, respectively.