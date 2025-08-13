Rs 600 cr scam in eggs’ supply to students in Telangana: RS Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) state general secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar has accused the Telangana government of enabling a Rs 600-crore scam in the supply of eggs to students.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, August 12, Dr. Praveen Kumar said the Congress-led state government had hiked the price of eggs supplied to students in Gurukuls and other schools from Rs 5.50 to Rs 7.

He alleged that through Government Order No. 17, contracts would now be awarded only to suppliers with an annual turnover of Rs 3 crore, effectively sidelining nearly 20,000 small and poor contractors.

Dr. Praveen Kumar claimed that the move was designed to benefit business groups linked to certain Congress leaders. He warned that if the GO was not withdrawn immediately, the BRS would lay siege to all district collectorates.

Group-1 ‘irregularities’

In a separate meeting, BRS leader Enugula Rakesh Reddy criticised the state government for failing to respond to alleged irregularities in the Group-1 recruitment process.

He accused the administration of running a “percentage regime” in the state, hinting at widespread corruption.