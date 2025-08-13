Rs 600 cr scam in eggs’ supply to students in Telangana: RS Praveen Kumar

He alleged that through Government Order No. 17, contracts would now be awarded only to suppliers with an annual turnover of Rs 3 crore, effectively sidelining nearly 20,000 small and poor contractors.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th August 2025 9:13 am IST
BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar demands the immediate release of BRS social media in-charge Konatham Dileep from Begumpet CCS police custody.
RS Praveen Kumar.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) state general secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar has accused the Telangana government of enabling a Rs 600-crore scam in the supply of eggs to students.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, August 12, Dr. Praveen Kumar said the Congress-led state government had hiked the price of eggs supplied to students in Gurukuls and other schools from Rs 5.50 to Rs 7.

He alleged that through Government Order No. 17, contracts would now be awarded only to suppliers with an annual turnover of Rs 3 crore, effectively sidelining nearly 20,000 small and poor contractors.

MS Teachers

Dr. Praveen Kumar claimed that the move was designed to benefit business groups linked to certain Congress leaders. He warned that if the GO was not withdrawn immediately, the BRS would lay siege to all district collectorates.

Group-1 ‘irregularities’

In a separate meeting, BRS leader Enugula Rakesh Reddy criticised the state government for failing to respond to alleged irregularities in the Group-1 recruitment process.

He accused the administration of running a “percentage regime” in the state, hinting at widespread corruption.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th August 2025 9:13 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button