Ex min Jagadish Reddy slams Telangana govt over Irrigation in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing it of neglecting farmers in the district and failing to provide adequate irrigation water under the AMRP (Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project) ayacut.

Speaking at a press meet at the BRS party office in Nalgonda, Reddy alleged that while hundreds of TMCs of water from Nagarjuna Sagar are being allowed to flow into the sea, crops in Nalgonda are withering due to severe water shortage.

He claimed that despite massive availability, water is not being released to the district’s ayacut lands, particularly through distributaries D25, D26, D29, D31, D39, and D40. During our tenure, we ensured continuous irrigation and filled all reservoirs. We provided water to over 70,000 acres under the AMRP lift,” Reddy asserted.

Jagadish Reddy targets ministers

The former minister alleged that the current ministers are “more eager to release water to Andhra Pradesh than to local farmers” and accused them of working for “contracts and commissions” rather than farmers’ welfare.

He expressed anger that even the Udaya Samudram reservoir has not been filled, leaving ponds dry and fields barren for two consecutive years.

Reddy also criticised the plan to divert Godavari water to Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacharla, terming it a betrayal of Telangana’s farming community. “Farmers have no place in this government’s priorities except during photo sessions with helicopters,” he remarked.

On local issues, he objected to the use of the Nalgonda guest house, which he said was constructed with “BRS government funds” as a district icon, as the camp office for ministers.

The BRS leader demanded that the government immediately release full irrigation water to protect the standing crops in the district.