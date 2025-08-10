Telangana: Days after quitting BRS, ex-Achampet MLA joins BJP

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Achampet Guvvala Balaraju, on Sunday, August 10, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Balaraju joined the saffron party in the presence of Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao. On August 2, Balaraju tendered his resignation from the BRS, citing the party’s alleged decision to merge with the BJP. His resignation was exposed on Monday, August 4, after a phone conversation between him and one of his followers was leaked and went viral.

In the call, Balaraju could be heard telling his follower that he took the decision, as BRS was either going to merge or tie-up with the BJP.

“When they are doing it, it is better for me to join that party before they do. What importance will I have in the party? You know I have always fought against BJP,” he could be heard telling his follower.

One of the reasons for his decision, in his own words, was the elevation of RS Praveen in the ranks of BRS in Achampet assembly constituency, as a possible candidate from that constituency in the future.

Balaraju also expressed dissatisfaction over RS Praveen Kumar being offered the ticket to contest as the candidate from the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segment, despite the former expecting that ticket.