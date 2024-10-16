Rs 900 crore in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 account already: Reports

Hyderabad: Tollywood is transforming the landscape of Indian cinema, setting new standards with every release. With films like Baahubali and Kantara smashing box office records, Tollywood is proving its ability to produce global hits and reshape the economics of filmmaking. Now, another film is set to raise the bar—Pushpa 2: The Rule. Scheduled for a worldwide release on December 6, 2024, this highly anticipated sequel is already creating waves with its record-breaking pre-release business.

Pushpa 2’s Pre-Release Success

Pushpa 2: The Rule has made a huge impact even before its release. Reports suggest the film has earned an incredible Rs 900 crore from its OTT and satellite rights. This massive figure makes it one of the most successful Indian films in terms of pre-release earnings.

Pushpa 2 (X)

It’s rumored that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for Pushpa 2 in multiple languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—for Rs 270 crore. This deal is a significant leap from the Rs 50 crore paid for the first part of Pushpa by Amazon Prime, showing how the film’s popularity has skyrocketed.

Big Theatrical Expectations

The theatrical rights for Pushpa 2 have reportedly been sold for Rs 650 crore, signaling the high demand for this film. The first part, released in 2021, was a major hit, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. With such strong pre-release business, it’s clear that Pushpa 2 is expected to dominate the box office.

Star Power and High Anticipation

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun in the iconic role of Pushparaj. The film also features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Earlier this year, the film’s teaser was released, showcasing Allu Arjun in a bold new look, dressed in a saree with his face painted, which generated even more excitement among fans.

Originally planned for an August release, the film was delayed and is now set for a December 6 release. With a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive productions in Tollywood and is expected to make a big splash worldwide.