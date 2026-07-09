Rs 9,000 cr released for Rythu Bharosa in 9 days: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday, July 9, said that the ruling Congress government here has released Rs 9,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for farmers in just 9 days. He added that another Rs 1,900 crore will be credited to farmers’ accounts within the next day as well.

Criticising the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that their predecessors spent Rs 72,000 crore over ten years, while the Congress government has released Rs 35,839 crore. He added that the ‘Rythu Ashirvada Sabha’ to be held on July 10 at Jagannadhapuram in Khammam district will bring a festive atmosphere to the farming community.

His statements came during a media address after inspecting the arrangements for the ‘Rythu Ashirvada Sabha’ to be held at the Jagannadhapuram–Mathkepalli Cross Road in Chinthakani Mandal. The Telangana Dy CM stated that the government’s objective is to make agriculture a festival by extending investment support to the farming community.

Bhatti announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with cabinet ministers would participate in the programme and release the final instalment of Rs 1,900 crore under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme directly into the bank accounts of farmers. He stated that since assuming office, the Congress Government has been giving the highest priority to agriculture and allied sectors.

The Dy CM further stated that during the same period, the Telangana government spent a total of Rs 1,67,877 crore for farmers through Rythu Bharosa, farm loan waiver, crop bonus, crop insurance, crop loss compensation, agricultural power subsidy, farm mechanisation, Atmiya Bharosa, Indiramma schemes, irrigation projects and various other welfare programmes.

“Tomorrow (July 10), during the ‘Rythu Ashirvada Sabha’, in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Cabinet colleagues, another ₹1,900 crore will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers. With this, a total of ₹9,000 crore will have been released completely for this season within just nine days,” he clarified, according to a press release from his office.

He appealed to farmers from the district as well as across the state to participate in large numbers and make the event a success.