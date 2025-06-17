Rs 91 crore loss for Salman Khan’s movie: Report

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the king of blockbusters in Bollywood, has delivered hit after hit throughout his career. But his latest Eid release, Sikandar, didn’t follow that trend. With a Rs. 200 crore budget and AR Murugadoss at the helm, the film managed only Rs. 103.45 crore in India—an all-time flop when compared to expectations.

Sikandar HD Leak Before Release

It is well known that a high-definition copy of Sikandar leaked online a day before its release. This pirated version spread rapidly across sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and via Telegram groups. Unlike the final version, it featured unfinished background scores, extra scenes—and even raw footage. Deleted moments such as flashbacks, student encounters in Dharavi, and Rashmika Mandanna’s character’s aspirations were part of the leak.

Huge loss for Salman Khan and team

Following the leak, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGEPL) brought in Ernst & Young (EY) for an audit. The audit confirmed around a Rs. 91 crore loss from piracy. This figure was determined using box office projections, tracking occupancy dips, legal and illegal streaming metrics, and distribution reports.

“An audit was commissioned to assess the extent of the leak and the resulting impact on revenue. Ernst & Young (EnY) submitted a comprehensive report that pegged the loss at approximately Rs. 91 crore,” a quote in Bollywood Hungama read.

Now, NGEPL is preparing to file a Rs. 91 crore insurance claim under their digital piracy policy. If approved, it could go down as one of the biggest piracy-related insurance claims in Indian cinema.