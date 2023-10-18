RS chairman refers complaint against 5 BRS MPs to privileges committee

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred a complaint against five BRS members, including party’s floor leader K Keshava Rao, over “displaying placards” in the House during its meeting on September 18 to the privileges committee for investigation.

The complaint against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members was filed by BJP leader Vivek Thakur.

Also Read Telangana polls: Raja Singh dares AIMIM to contest from Goshamahal

Thakur filed a notice under Rule 188 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha against K Keshava Rao, Damodar Rao Divakonda, Ravichandra Vaddiraju, K R Suresh Reddy and B Lingaiah Yadav.

The complaint alleged that the BRS members “contemptuously” displayed placards in the Rajya Sabha while it was in session on September 18, 2023, in gross violation of the well-established rules of conduct for members of the Upper House, thereby causing unwarranted disturbances in its proceedings and lowering its dignity.

“On consideration of the facts, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report,” an official communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

In another communication, the chairman has extended the time to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports for examination and presentation of report on ‘The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021’.

“Chairman, Rajya Sabha, has granted extension of time for a period of three months i.e. till 24th January, 2024 to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports for examination and presentation of report on The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021,” the order said.