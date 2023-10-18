Telangana polls: Raja Singh dares AIMIM to contest from Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has challenged AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to contest the Assembly elections from Goshamahal constituency or float his brother Asaduddin from there.

“Asaduddin, or his brother, or someone else from AIMIM should contest the elections from here (Goshamahal). They won’t don’t do it because they want to support BRS,” the MLA said on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the AIMIM leader, he said, “You (Owaisi) take money and recommend a BRS candidate from Goshamahal. You don’t float anyone from AIMIM even though your party headquarters Darussalam falls under Goshamahal constituency.”

His statement came after TPCC chief Revanth Reddy asked Asaduddin Owaisi why his party was not contesting from Goshamahal constituency.

Raja Singh, targeting Asaduddin, said, “The party goes around the country contesting from new places but fails to fight from Goshamahal constituency. If you contest from here, you won’t get a single vote.”

Raja Singh said the Asaduddin Owaisi is busy expanding his business and making money. “They are going around collecting money by threatening different political parties in the country by saying they will contest from there,” he alleged.