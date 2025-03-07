RS MP calls for Dr BR Ambedkar’s image on currency notes

Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah made a demand to the centre to feature Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s image on Indian currency notes.

In an event in Delhi on Thursday, March 6, he emphasized that Ambedkar, being a key figure in Indian history and the founder of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), deserves such recognition.

Krishnaiah has vowed to raise this issue in Parliament, advocating for the inclusion of Ambedkar’s photo on currency as a tribute to his legacy.

Krishnaiah’s political journey has seen him affiliated with several parties, including the TDP and the YSR Congress Party. In 2022, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a representative of the YSR Congress Party but later resigned and was nominated by the BJP for a Rajya Sabha bye-election in Andhra Pradesh.

Demand for Ambedkar’s image on currency notes

R Krishnaiah was not the first person to make this demand. The call for featuring Dr. Ambedkar’s image on currency notes has been ongoing for several years.

In 2010, Mumbaikar Asanghatith Gharelu Kamgar Union, an NGO, suggested that the government consider carrying Ambedkar’s picture on currency notes.

The idea was supported by various groups, including Dalit organizations, who recognized Ambedkar’s role as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

In recent times, other political leaders have also joined this cause. Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded that Dr. Ambedkar’s photo be included on currency notes, highlighting Ambedkar’s contribution to India’s constitutional sovereignty.

Additionally, groups like the Ambedkar Photo Sadhana Samithi have been actively advocating for this cause by meeting with government officials and requesting legislative action.