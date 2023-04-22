RSS, BJP carrying hatred politics to defeat me, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that RSS and BJP are indulged in hatred politics against him and want to defeat him at any cost. “BJP is carrying politics of hatred in Varuna constituency,” he charged.

Speaking to reporters during his campaigning in Varuna constituency, Siddaramaiah stated that he does not have any personal enmity with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

“I have been contesting from the region since 1978. Before the Varuna constituency was carved out, I represented this region. People are telling me every day to remain confident. BJP is carrying out politics of hatred in Varuna. RSS and BJP are bent on defeating me. However, the voters here are going to ensure my victory,” he said.

Reacting to BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha’s comment that uncertainty is haunting Siddaramaiah on his chances of victory, he asked how is he connected to Varuna constituency. He further reacted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s similar observation that Bommai should be more bothered about his victory.

#KarnatakaElection2023 | Mysuru: "What's the contribution of BJP to Varuna constituency? People have understood that whatever development has taken place is because of me and my son," says Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/8yjmWuJZXg — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

BJP has fielded Minister for Housing V. Somanna – a strong Lingayat leader, from the Varuna constituency. A tight contest is on the cards in Varuna and Siddaramaiah had to step out for campaigning here amid aggressive campaigning by the BJP.