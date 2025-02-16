RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls Hindu society responsible community of India

Bardhaman: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stressed the importance of uniting Hindu society, describing it as the “responsible” community in the country that sees unity as an embodiment of diversity.

Addressing an RSS programme at SAI Ground in Bardhaman, he said, “People often ask why we focus only on Hindu society, and my answer is that the country’s responsible society is Hindu society.”

“Today is not a special event. Those unaware of the Sangh often wonder what it wants. If I had to answer, I would say the Sangh seeks to organise Hindu society because it is the responsible society of the country,” Bhagwat said.

Mohan Bhagwat also stressed the importance of accepting the world’s diversity.

“Bharatvarsha is not just a geographical entity; its size may expand or shrink over time. It is called Bharatvarsha when it embodies a unique nature. Bharat has its intrinsic character. Those who felt they could not live in harmony with this nature created their own separate countries,” he said.

“Naturally, those who remained wanted Bharat’s essence to endure. And what is this essence? It is much older than August 15, 1947. It is a Hindu society, which flourishes by embracing the world’s diversity. This nature accepts and moves forward with the world’s diversities. There is one eternal truth that never changes,” Mohan Bhagwat added.

Diversity itself is unity: Mohan Bhagwat

“We say ‘unity in diversity,’ but Hindu society understands that diversity itself is unity,” the RSS chief added.

Bhagwat said in India, no one remembers the emperors and maharajas, but instead remembers a king who went into exile for 14 years to fulfil his father’s promise — an apparent reference to Lord Ram, and the person who placed his brother’s sandals on the throne, and who handed over the kingdom upon his return.

“These characteristics define India. Those who follow these values are Hindus and they keep the diversity of the entire country united,” Mohan Bhagwat explained.

Reiterating the need for Hindu unity, Bhagwat said even in good times, challenges will always arise.

“The nature of the problem is irrelevant; what matters is how prepared we are to face them,” he added.

The rally was held after the Calcutta High Court approved it after the Bengal Police initially refused permission.

Speaking on historical invasions dating back to Alexander, Mohan Bhagwat noted that “a handful of barbarians, who were not superior in virtue, ruled over India, “attributing it to internal betrayal within society”.

The RSS chief emphasised that societal participation is necessary to change the destiny of a nation.

He also emphasised that India was not created by the British and argued that the notion of India being disunited was instilled in people by the British.

Mohan Bhagwat remarked, “Even Mahatma Gandhi had said it was the British who tried to teach us that they created India, and he had said that this was wrong. India has existed for centuries — diverse, yet united. All those who live in this country believe in this idea of unity in diversity. Today, if we talk about this, we are accused of talking about Hindutva.”

Referring to misconceptions about the organisation, he noted, “If you look from the outside, you may have misunderstandings about the Sangh. We have thousands of branches (Shakas), and we want to expand them. Why? Not for ourselves. Because if people unite, it will be beneficial for the country and the world.”

Speaking on the intentions of the RSS in uniting Hindu society, Mohan Bhagwat said, “We do not seek to gain anything. We just want to work for the development of the country. History and the present tell us that India maintains friendly relations with everyone, even with those who wish us harm. Others think of interests but we think of relations.”