RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 22nd September 2022 12:19 pm IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi
Mohan Bhagwat walking out of the Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque. Photo: ANI.

New Delhi: Reaching out to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with senior Sangh functionaries on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation.

The closed door meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour.

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Video: Dalit family replaces Ambedkar with Hindu Gods after being fined 60K

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

“RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general ‘Samvad’ process,” RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button