Video: Dalit family replaces Ambedkar with Hindu Gods after being fined 60K

A Dalit family in Karnataka’s Koppal district replaced pictures of Hindu deities in their home with photographs of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar after it was fined Rs 60,000 because it’s child entered a temple and touched a Hindu God’s idol.

According to local sources, the Dalit boy had touched the idol ready to be taken out for the procession at the Hullerahalli village in Malur taluk. The villagers decided to celebrate the new temple. The Dalit boy, Chetan, touched the idol and attempted to carry it on his head.

At this point, the villagers shooed him away and imposed Rs 60,000 fine on his family.

Following this incident, the family decided that they will not worship Hindu deities anymore. “If God does not want us, we will not pray to him. We will worship only Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar from now on,” said Shobhamma, the boy’s mother.

Reportedly, Shobamma also sought help from social activists. Kolar Deputy Commissioner Venkata Raja said that he had gone to the village on Wednesday and met the victim’s family. “We have given him a plot and also some money so that he can build a house. We are also giving a job to Shobamma in Social Welfare Hostel. I have also ordered the police to arrest the accused,” he said.

The police have also booked Narayanaswamy, Venkateshappa, the husband of the village head, and the village vice-pradhan, among others, under the Protection of Civil Rights Act.

