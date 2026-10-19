RSS don’t want young people to read: Kolkata bookstalls attacked

"They are afraid of books and democratic thoughts, and that is why they vandalised the bookstalls," said CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

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Students and citizens resisting a Kolkata Municipal Corporation bulldozer in Jadavpur. It came to demolish book stalls

Kolkata: Book stalls in Kolkata’s Jadavpur area were vandalised by right-wing supporters on Saturday, October 18, during the ongoing Durga pooja celebrations.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation arrived with a bulldozer to remove the stalls, even as residents and students vehemently opposed the move.

The book stalls are set up by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Speaking to The Telegraph, CPI(M) leader Sudip Sengupta expressed grave concerns over the move. “We have permission from the Kolkata Police, the corporation and for the electricity consumed at the stall. But even after that, there were attempts to clear the site.”

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He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of fearing leftist ideologies and their books. “The BJP-RSS regime fears books because it fears ideas. It fears the history of people’s struggles, the ideas of equality and justice, and the spirit of resistance that no bulldozer can crush.”

Hindutva men stomp on CPI(M) flags in Jadavpur

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the attack was an attack on Bengali Hindus. “They are the enemies of Bengali Hindus. The attackers are afraid of books and democratic thoughts, and that is why they vandalised the bookstalls,” the former Jadavpur MP said.

In September, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had asked Durga Puja committees not to allow CPI(M) bookstalls outside pandals if they used the term ‘Sharodotsav‘ (autumn festival) instead of ‘Durga Puja’ to describe the festival.

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RSS Jishnu Basu said on Monday said that the attacks were carried out by those who claim to have an allegiance to the saffron brigade. “Left parties have the right to set up bookstalls, unless they are indulging in any act that may endanger a life. They are cowards,” he said sarcastically.

(With PTI inputs)

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