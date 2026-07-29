RSS ideologue Mohandas booked for YouTube video on Delhi protest

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police’s Cyber Crime wing has registered a case against right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas over remarks he allegedly made in a YouTube video about the students’ protest in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) launched by Thiruvananthapuram Cyber police, the case was registered following a complaint alleging that the videos uploaded on Mohandas’ YouTube channel “Pathrika” were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.

The FIR invokes Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

The case has been registered under provisions relating to provocation with intent to cause a riot, publication of statements likely to create fear or alarm and disturb public tranquillity, specified computer-related offences under the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Kerala Police Act concerning public order.

In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students’ protest “could lead to incidents of gang rape” and claimed that there would be no complaints because “those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped.”

He also allegedly said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew, order the protesters to disperse and, if they refused, “open fire”, claiming that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.

The FIR states that the complaint was received by the Cyber Police through email on July 29 and was entered in the station petition register before Crime No 95/2026 was registered.

Police have alleged that the videos were uploaded and circulated on July 24 and 25 with the intention of disturbing public tranquillity and creating unrest by spreading fear among those who participated in the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Further investigation is underway.