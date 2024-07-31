RSS committed to serve nation: Rajya Sabha chair Dhankar; Oppn walks out

Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar objected to the reference to the RSS on Wednesday, July 31, when Samajwadi Party MP Lal ji Suman remarked on the right-wing organisation while talking about the appointments to the National Testing Agency (NTA) during the Question Hour.

The SP MP had said, “There is no other criterion for measuring a person; the first criterion is whether they belong to the RSS or not.”

Dhankar strongly objected to the remark and said that the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak has an impeachable commitment along with a global think tank. “RSS comprises people who are deeply committed to serving the nation selflessly. I will not permit you to single out an organisation that is doing national service,” he said.

He further said that under the Constitution, the RSS has full rights to contribute to national interest and development.

“I hereby rule that the RSS is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation,” Dhankar said.

VIDEO | "RSS has been contributing for national welfare, our culture; everyone should take pride in it. RSS has unimpeachable credentials. RSS is an organisation which is a global think tank of the highest order. RSS comprises people who are deeply committed to serving the nation… pic.twitter.com/RGSyfo7x5A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2024

When the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to say that the Rajya Sabha Chairperson cannot object unless there is a transgression of rule, Dhankar shot back, saying, “But here the member is trampling the Constitution of India. I will not allow singling out of the organisation. This is a violation of the Constitution.

Condemning Dhankar’s views on the RSS, opposition parties including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Biju Janata Dal walked out.