RSS mouthpiece targets Prithviraj over Empuraan’s Gujarat riots portrayal

Thiruvananthapuram: After targeting Mohanlal, RSS-affiliated publication Organiser has now turned its guns on actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran over his much-anticipated film Empuraan.

In a fresh article, RSS mouthpiece Organiser has alleged that Prithviraj has aligned with “anti-national” voices, citing his role in the Save Lakshadweep campaign, which opposed certain Union government policies in the islands.

“His double standards are evident,” the article claims, “as he remains silent on local issues like the Munambam case, where hundreds of Christian families face eviction by the Waqf Board, yet he speaks out against the CAA while ignoring Hindu persecution in Bangladesh.”

Empuraan targetted for portraying 2002 Gujarat riots

The publication further criticises Empuraan for allegedly portraying events from the 2002 Godhra train incident “with bias.” It also questions the decision to name the film’s antagonist ‘Bajrangbali’ — a name synonymous with Lord Hanuman — who is depicted as the Union Home Minister.

Following the backlash, the filmmakers have opted to make last-minute cuts to the movie. According to industry sources, the revised version — expected to be released by Monday evening or Tuesday — removes a three-minute sequence depicting an attack on a pregnant woman. Additionally, the villain’s name may either be altered or muted in the dialogues.

These edits are being processed by Qube Cinema, which will distribute an updated digital print to all theatres and screening centres.

Meanwhile, the silence of Empuraan’s scriptwriter Murali Gopy has raised eyebrows, with sources suggesting he is deeply affected by the controversy.

A Kerala Minister, speaking anonymously to IANS, remarked, “We are reaching a point where criticising one particular party or its leaders is becoming impossible. This is not a healthy sign for democracy.”

Prithviraj’s mother, veteran actress, comes to his defence

Prithviraj’s mother, veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran, a yesteryear actress, has come out in his defence, stating that she raised her sons with strong values. “He would never do anything to hurt anyone,” she said, adding that Mohanlal could have responded sooner to the controversy.

“I also wonder if vested interests are fuelling this issue,” she remarked.

Despite the ongoing debate, Empuraan continues to draw audiences, with theatres across Kerala reporting houseful shows.

